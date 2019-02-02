Event calendar brought to you by
Carmen (Bizet): Met Opera in HD
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT
06877
United States
Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine reprises her remarkable portrayal of opera’s ultimate seductress, a triumph in her 2017 debut performances, with impassioned tenors Yonghoon Lee and Roberto Alagna as her lover, Don José. Omer Meir Wellber and Louis Langrée share conducting duties for Sir Richard Eyre’s powerful production, a Met favorite since its 2009 premiere.
Saturday, 02 February, 2019
12:55 PM - 04:30 PM
Contact:
Vania Saintfery
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:

