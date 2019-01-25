The Lords of 52nd Street

Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT
06877
United States
Original members of the Billy Joel Band featuring Liberty DeVitto on drums, Richie Cannata on saxophone and Russell Javors on rhythm guitar. The band recorded and toured extensively with Billy Joel during the 70s and 80s. Hear all of Billy Joel’s greatest hits played by the original musicians!
Friday, 25 January, 2019
08:00 PM
Contact:
Vania Saintfery
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
