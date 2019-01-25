Tweet The Lords of 52nd Street

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd

Ridgefield , CT 06877

United States

Original members of the Billy Joel Band featuring Liberty DeVitto on drums, Richie Cannata on saxophone and Russell Javors on rhythm guitar. The band recorded and toured extensively with Billy Joel during the 70s and 80s. Hear all of Billy Joel’s greatest hits played by the original musicians!

