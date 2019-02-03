Experience American Girl® in an all-new musical! AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. Come along to sleepover camp with some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams, and learn the power of friendship.

AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a creative collaboration between American Girl and Mills Entertainment. The original production is currently in development by producer Simone Gianfrancesco (Lifetime’s Bring It! Live, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live, John Cleese and Eric Idle Live), with Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue Live, Rated P…For Parenthood) as writer, and Gina Rattan (Matilda, Billy Elliot, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella) attached to direct.

