Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand - up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him,“Your favorite comedian ’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.



Brian premiered his seventh hour of comedy, the Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, on November 21, 2017. This is the first special in a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Brian with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and others in multi-special deals with the leader in worldwide streaming. Brian’s second Netflix special is planned for release in 2019.



Taking a leap into the acting world, director Peter Farrelly personally cast Brian in his new TV series, Loudermilk, on The Audience Network. Loudermilk premiered to rave reviews on October 17, 2017, with Brian earning accolades in the role of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. Brian will shoot the second season of Loudermilk this summer.



Brian appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Brian’s tour has include d regular visits to Denver’s legendary 8 600- seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500 - seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.



In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.