Tweet The Bible Tour 2018

Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St

Stamford , CT 06901



Website:

Website: Click to Visit The Bible Tour is back and ALL new! Featuring Matt Maher, Natalie Grant, Andrew Peterson, Daniel & Harvest Bashta, and Steven Malcolm. This is a live concert worship experience you don't want to miss. Hits from the artists you love paired with visual elements coming together for a life-changing experience.

Categories:

