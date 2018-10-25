How do you describe the offbeat antics of David Feherty? The New York Times called him “a cross between Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Carson.” With a sharp wit and irreverent style, the professional golfer turned golf analyst, talk show host and sports broadcaster has made a name for himself as one of the most hilarious and irrepressible personalities in golf. Of Feherty’s live one-man show, Golf Digest said: “Uncensored and unhinged, and worth the price of admission. It really was stupendous.” The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette raves, “David Feherty was uproariously funny. It was two hours of zaniness and madcap storytelling. People were coming out of their seats with laughter."