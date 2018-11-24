A Charlie Brown Christmas, the Emmy® and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over fifty years ago. Now the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation featuring all of your favorite characters and classic Vince Guaraldi score. Join, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they mount a play, save a tree and uncover the true meaning of Christmas.



“A sweet and touching, live action version that is itself an instant holiday classic.” – Broadway World



“All the right notes” – The Chicago Tribune



“It’s like watching the television special come to life!” – Around the Town Chicago