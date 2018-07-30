Event calendar brought to you by
6 week Series: Salsa Beginner II
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Continuing on the progress made in the Beg. I series class, Beg. II class will introduce new leading and following moves as well as perfect Beg. I shines, turns and fundamentals. This class will take you to the next level in your Salsa dancing!
Successful completion of Beg. I series class or passing a skills evaluation with instructor necessary to enroll in this class. Please inquire at the front desk!
Monday, 30 July, 2018
07:30 PM - 08:25 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Monday, 30 July, 2018
Monday, 06 August, 2018
Monday, 13 August, 2018
Monday, 20 August, 2018
Monday, 27 August, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
