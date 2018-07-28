WILD! Feeding

Saturdays, July 28 - August 18, 11 am - 11:30 am

Ever wonder how we feed our exhibit animals in Heckscher WILD!? Help to make salads for our tortoises, lizards and other fruit and veggie-loving friends. Spaces for this program are limited and are first-come, first served. Ages 5 and up.

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

