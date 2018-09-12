Dana Carvey (SNL Wayne's World)

Dana Carvey is best known for his “Saturday Night Live” characters such as the Church Lady; Hans, of the Hans and Franz body building duo; Garth, Wayne Campbell’s (Mike Myers) ‘Excellent Co-Host’ on popular sketch ‘Wayne’s World,’ and Weekend Updates Grumpy Old Man. Dana has received praise for his comedic impersonations of political figures as Ex-President George Bush, H. Ross Perot, Jerry Brown, David Duke and Bob Dole. He also does impersonations of George Burns, Johnny Carson, Jimmy Stewart, John McLaughlin, Mickey Rooney, Casey Casem, and Regis Philbin.

Carvey won an Emmy Award in 1993 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. He has received a total of six Emmy nominations one of which was for a guest appearance on “Larry Sanders Show.” He was also honored with The American Comedy Award as Television’s Funniest Supporting Male in 1990 and 1991.

