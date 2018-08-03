Fantastic Finds: Meet The Artist Alex Sax

Enjoy tea and scones with visiting artist Alex Sax as she discusses the inspiration for her exhibition "Garden Menagerie," including the poetry found in Gertrude Jekyll’s "Children and Gardens," and "Marigold Garden" by Kate Greenaway.

Her exhibition "Garden Menagerie" is on view through August 25, 2018. Additional exhibition programming includes "Sketch A Scape With Alex Sax" Friday, August 3, 2018 10am - 12pm.