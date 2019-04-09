One Night of Queen

Event calendar brought to you by
“We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Another One Bites the Dust” are just a few of the monster Queen hits performed in this stunning recreation and celebration of the music of Queen, complete with over-the-top staging, lighting and effects. ONOQ is a spectacular live concert, bringing the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time back to the stage. This show will ROCK you!
Tuesday, 09 April, 2019
08:00 PM
