Dialogues Des Carmélites (Puccini): Met Opera in HD

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the classic John Dexter production of Poulenc’s devastating story of faith and martyrdom. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the touching role of Blanche and soprano Karita Mattila, a legend in her own time, returns to the Met as the Prioress.

Estimated Run Time:  3 hrs, 9 mins

Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15
Ridgefield Library cardholders receive member prices for this show.
AAA members receive a 20% discount!
FREE tickets for students 18 & under!  Must show ID at the box office.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12pm

Classical Series
With Support from The Ridgefield Press
and Whistle Stop Bakery

Underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Liz and Steven Goldstone, & Sabina and Walter Slavin.

Saturday, 11 May, 2019

Cost:

$15-$25

