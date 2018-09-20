On-Water Training- Norwalk

Whether you love boating and want to gain confidence at the helm, you're considering buying or renting a boat and want to learn new skills, or you're just curious about boating, the BoatUS Foundation has partnered withNorwalk Boat Showto offer you the BoatUS Foundation On-Water Training program. It is a fun, easy, and affordable way to develop your sea legs!
Intro to Boating - $149 Women Making Waves - $149
3 hours on-water 3-4 students per boat
Shifting & Steering Basic docking Open water handling Basic navigation
