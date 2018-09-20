Event calendar brought to you by

On-Water Training- Norwalk

Norwalk Cove Marina

48 Beach Rd
 Norwalk, CT 06855

No experience necessary!

Whether you love boating and want to gain confidence at the helm, you're considering buying or renting a boat and want to learn new skills, or you're just curious about boating, the BoatUS Foundation has partnered with Norwalk Boat Show to offer you the BoatUS Foundation On-Water Training program. It is a fun, easy, and affordable way to develop your sea legs!

Intro to Boating - $149 
Women Making Waves - $149

3 hours on-water
3-4 students per boat

Shifting & Steering
Basic docking
Open water handling
Basic navigation

Thursday, 20 September, 2018

Contact:

BoatUS Foundation

Phone: 800-245-2628
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.