From the loving heart of E. B. White comes this merry musical about a noble mouse who jumps headlong into adventures big enough to match any imagination. By turns funny, tender and exciting, Stuart Little mixes gorgeous child-size puppets with live actors to work theatrical magic.
Ridgefield Academy Family Series
with support from HamletHub Partially underwritten by Books on the Common Presented by Virginia Rep on Tour
Saturday, 27 April, 2019
01:00 PM
