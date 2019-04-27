From the loving heart of E. B. White comes this merry musical about a noble mouse who jumps headlong into adventures big enough to match any imagination. By turns funny, tender and exciting, Stuart Little mixes gorgeous child-size puppets with live actors to work theatrical magic.
Ridgefield Academy Family Series with support from HamletHub Partially underwritten by Books on the Common Presented by Virginia Rep on Tour
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.