Calling all adult pirates! Jump on board for the Norwalk Historical Society's Rum Tasting Party at Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00pm. Gregg Glaser, a spirits and beer connoisseur and publisher/editor of Modern Distillery Age, will lead the tasting. Learn the history behind Colonial America’s top drink, rum! Discover the different ways and places this popular spirit is made and learn about the age old disagreement between “rum” and “rhum”. A curated variety of six to seven styles of rum will be sampled throughout the night and hearty appetizers will be served. Tickets are $45.00 per person before September 10, 2018; $50.00 per person after that date and at the door. Purchase tickets at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Must be 21 or over, IDs checked at the door. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Follow signs for parking. Net proceeds will benefit the Norwalk Historical Society's education programs and exhibitions.



Gregg Glaser is the Publisher/Editor of Modern Distillery Age, Editor in Chief of Yankee Brew News, contributor to Modern Brewery Age, and conducts monthly tasting panels for these publications. For 14 years he was the News Editor for All About Beer Magazine. Since 1996, he’s been the Competition Director for the Great International Beer & Cider Competition, the largest professional beer and cider competition on the East Coast. In New York City, he conducts spirits and food tastings, working with Food Karma Projects. He also conducts spirits, beer and saké talks and tastings around the world and has consulted for breweries, importers, wholesalers and restaurants. Gregg has a degree in Communications with concentrations in Cinema, Television and Radio from Ithaca College. He studied comparative media in Britain at the BBC, IBA and Pinewood Film Studios and in Italy at RAI and Cinecittà. Gregg was the presenter for the Norwalk Historical Society's Beer Tasting in 2012, Whiskey/Bourbon Tasting in 2014, Tequila Tasting and Scotch Whiskey Tasting last year.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.