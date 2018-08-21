Event calendar brought to you by

Meet The Author: Brooke McAlary

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Free yourself from the frantic and embrace the joy of slow with Australian author and podcaster Brooke McAlary as she discusses her just released book "Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic World."

Are you constantly striving to keep up with life's busy expectations? It's easy to feel consumed with the desire to "succeed" and "acquire," and miss the simple opportunities waiting for you to slow down: a walk in the forest, sharing laughter with family, a personal moment of gratitude.

• A 30- to 40-minute author talk
• Q&A
• Book sales & signing

Free and open to the public. Light hors d'oeuvres served.

Tuesday, 21 August, 2018

Phone: 203-259-0346
Free and open to the public.

