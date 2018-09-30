Rosie the Riveter Day

We can do it! Join the Norwalk Historical Society on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 2:00pm at Mill Hill Historic Park for a celebratory event honoring the lives of the brave women who worked on the home front during WWII. This free event will feature the following:

CT Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association’s World War II Home Front Exhibit



Gretchen Caulfield, Connecticut state Director of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, will present an exciting lecture that looks beyond the iconic image of the Westinghouse poster to discuss the many facets of Rosie the Riveter. Hear some unique stories of women breaking barriers and making history—some right here in Connecticut—who selflessly contributed on the Home Front during World War II.



A real Rosie the Riveter, Rita Stapleton Reutter, will be brought to life! Learn about this amazing woman’s contribution to the war effort as a riveter from 1942 to 1945 on F4U Wing Trailing Edges of planes at Chance Vought Plant in Stratford. Rita Stapleton Reutter will be portrayed by WCSU Professor and avid American Rosie the Riveter volunteer, Dr. Darla Shaw.



World War II era refreshments will be served and there will be WWII oral history stations for those who want to contribute a family Rosie the Riveter story. Register for this free event at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. General parking- follow signs to overflow parking across the street.



About Gretchen Caulfield

Connecticut state Director of the American Rosie the Riveter Association (ARRA), Gretchen is the granddaughter of a Rosie the Riveter who built WWII Corsair fighter planes at Chance Vought in Stratford, CT. She is a member of the Connecticut Corsair chapter of ARRA, dedicated in preserving the history and stories of the women who worked and volunteered on the Home Front during WWII for the ARRA national archives and book series.



Sponsored by the Norwalk Historical Society and the Connecticut Corsair Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.