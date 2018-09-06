Paradise [Lost] Opening Reception

Enjoy an opening reception for Paradise [Lost] by Árpád Krizsán, featuring a gallery tour at 7:00 p.m. led by the artist. Explore this collection of color photographs highlighting Krizsán’s unique mission to “look at the other side or what others wouldn’t see, finding beauty in it all.”

Krizsán was the Best in Show winner at Pequot Library’s 2017 Art Show.

Light hors d’ouevres and wine served.

Exhibition on view: September 6, 2018 – October 7, 2018