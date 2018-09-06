Event calendar brought to you by
Paradise [Lost] Opening Reception
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT
06890
Enjoy an opening reception for Paradise [Lost] by Árpád Krizsán, featuring a gallery tour at 7:00 p.m. led by the artist. Explore this collection of color photographs highlighting Krizsán’s unique mission to “look at the other side or what others wouldn’t see, finding beauty in it all.”
Krizsán was the Best in Show winner at Pequot Library’s 2017 Art Show.
Light hors d’ouevres and wine served.
Exhibition on view: September 6, 2018 – October 7, 2018
Thursday, 06 September, 2018
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
