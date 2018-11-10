World War I Memorials of Connecticut - WWI Centennial Lecture

In honor of Veterans Day and the WWI Centennial, the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture: "World War I Memorials of Connecticut" on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 2:00pm at the townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park. As WWI ended, American communities hurried to memorialize the great efforts of their sons and daughters. Government leaders, artists, historians, and the monument industry promoted ideas from simple tablets to monoliths. Memorials throughout Connecticut exemplify this entire range of monumental styles. Having visited and cataloged more than 220 monuments throughout Connecticut, Richard Franklin Donohue will display images of the monuments and explore trends in their design and placement, with special emphasis placed on Norwalk and the surrounding areas. Tickets are $5.00 for the general public and Free for Veterans and Active Military. Visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525 to purchase/reserve tickets.

At the event, we are accepting donation items for the VA Connecticut Healthcare System. Toiletry products such as toothpaste and shaving cream as well as mens t-shirts and socks are in great need. More info on donation items can be found on our website. Members of the American Legion Post 12 Auxiliary Poppy Program will also be accepting donations. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. All others follow signs to overflow parking across the street. Lecture sponsored by the American Legion Post 12 Auxiliary.



About Richard Franklin Donohue

Richard Franklin Donohue is the Town Historian of his hometown of Cromwell, Connecticut. His original research has formed the basis of museum exhibits, traveling lectures, and living history programs on topics ranging from 18th-century slavery to Civil War-era Classical music performances to early 20th-century Mechanical Banks. As President and Program Director of the Cromwell Historical Society for nearly fifteen years and a teacher in both public and private schools for twenty-five, he strives to enhance his town’s interest and participation in local and national history. In addition to his work with history, Richard is a tenor soloist specializing in Middle English Carols, Bach arias, and German Lieder and is the director of the 1876 Singing Society at Mystic Seaport.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.

The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Richard Franklin Donohue