Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford Hospital Tully Health Center
32 Strawberry Hill Court
Stamford, CT
06905
Join Stamford Health on Saturday, November 10, from 6 p.m.-11 p.m., for the 12th annual Dream Ball gala. The evening will include dinner, dancing, and a silent auction at the Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court in Stamford. Proceeds from the event support Stamford Health’s programs and services.
Contact: Kari Pollak, Stamford Hospital Foundation, (203) 276-2554 or
kpollak@stamhealth.org.
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Contact:
Kari Pollak
Phone: 2032762554
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Friday, 09 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 09 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle 08:00 PM
Speed Friending 06:45 PM
Jack Frost Bazaar 09:00 AM Saturday, 15 December, 2018
Connecticut Ballet Presents 'The Nutcracker' 01:00 PM Thursday, 15 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 20 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM
Saturday, 01 December, 2018
10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market All Day Sunday, 02 December, 2018
10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market All Day Thursday, 15 November, 2018
Exploring Your Child's Educational Journey: A Special Education Workshop for Parents 06:30 PM Thursday, 06 December, 2018
Artist Reception: Exhibit – The Artist's View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway 05:30 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Holiday Open House 12:00 PM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle 08:00 PM
Speed Friending 06:45 PM Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Sunday, 18 November, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Sunday, 25 November, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM