Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Joins Smithsonian Magazine's 14TH Annual Museum Day
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
We are pleased to announce that we will open our doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, September 22, 2018, 12-4 p.m., as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums!
Saturday, 22 September, 2018
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 2038389799
