Curated by Gail Ingis, the exhibition entitled, The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway will feature new paintings by Cynthia Mullins, inspired by her road trips along the historic thoroughfare. Connecticut artist Cynthia Mullins’ painting roots run deep, as she is the great, great granddaughter and great, great niece of renowned Hudson River School painters Aaron Draper Shattuck and Samuel Colman. Ms. Mullins has had a strong and continuous thread of art making, interest, and exposure in college, museums, and workshops focusing on pottery, pastel, and oil painting.