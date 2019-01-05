Event calendar brought to you by
The Artist's View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
Website:
Click to Visit
Curated by
Gail Ingis, the exhibition entitled, The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway will feature new paintings by Cynthia Mullins, inspired by her road trips along the historic thoroughfare. Connecticut artist Cynthia Mullins’ painting roots run deep, as she is the great, great granddaughter and great, great niece of renowned Hudson River School painters Aaron Draper Shattuck and Samuel Colman. Ms. Mullins has had a strong and continuous thread of art making, interest, and exposure in college, museums, and workshops focusing on pottery, pastel, and oil painting.
Saturday, 05 January, 2019
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
View Series Overview
Contact:
Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 2038389799
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Upcoming Events
Saturday, 29 December, 2018
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Sunday, 30 December, 2018
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Monday, 31 December, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
The Artist's View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway 12:00 PM
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Tuesday, 01 January, 2019
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Sunday, 13 January, 2019
Imagination Movers 05:00 PM Saturday, 16 March, 2019
The Marshall Tucker Band 08:00 PM Thursday, 11 April, 2019
Adrian Belew 08:00 PM Friday, 31 May, 2019
The Musical Box A Genesis Extravaganza 08:00 PM Friday, 25 January, 2019
The Alpaca Gnomes 08:00 PM Wednesday, 24 April, 2019
Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes 08:00 PM Saturday, 02 February, 2019
The True Story of Cinderella - by Warren Martin 07:00 PM Monday, 07 January, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Saturday, 29 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Sunday, 30 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM
Friday, 31 May, 2019
The Musical Box A Genesis Extravaganza 08:00 PM Sunday, 13 January, 2019
Imagination Movers 05:00 PM Friday, 25 January, 2019
The Alpaca Gnomes 08:00 PM Saturday, 16 March, 2019
The Marshall Tucker Band 08:00 PM Thursday, 11 April, 2019
Adrian Belew 08:00 PM Wednesday, 24 April, 2019
Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes 08:00 PM Saturday, 02 February, 2019
The True Story of Cinderella - by Warren Martin 07:00 PM Saturday, 29 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Sunday, 30 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Monday, 31 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM