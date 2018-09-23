Sabor Together at Stepping Stones Celebrates Latin American Culture

The colorful festival will celebrate the traditions of our local Latin American communities through food, music, and the arts.A variety of food trucks and vendors serving tastings of authentic Latin American fare will spice things up in the museum’s outdoor Celebration Courtyard. Chefs will be on hand to demonstrate how to prepare some traditional Latin dishes with healthier ingredients and cooking methods.Live entertainment, fashion shows, demonstrations, storytelling and other activities will all feature a Latin flare.
