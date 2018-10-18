Early Childhood Exploration at Whitby School

Let your child's curiosity guide the way at one of our fall Early Childhood Exploration events! Toddlers, preschoolers and kindergarteners are invited to Whitby's campus for a morning filled with hands-on activities and exploration.

Hands-on activity centers will include Art, Spanish, Movement, and a variety of sensorial Montessori materials that are used in our early childhood classrooms. Plus children will enjoy live entertainment from Whitby's own music teacher, Mr. Vinny! Activities will held in one of Whitby's Primary classrooms, a space that is designed to foster exploration, order, movement and freedom of choice. The adjacent outdoor play area will also be open for children's enjoyment.

>> Events will be held on Tuesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 18 at 9:30 a.m. Register for an upcoming event. <<

About Whitby School

Located off the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich, CT, Whitby School is a co-ed independent school serving students 18 months - Grade 8 throughout Westchester and Fairfield Counties. Whitby School was founded 60 years ago on the principle that each child must be seen, valued and understood for achievement to happen, with heart. Our school has come a long way since then, but that core belief is still what drives us every day.

