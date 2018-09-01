Event calendar brought to you by
WVFC Tag Sale - September 1, 2018 - Warren CT
Warren Woods Town Park
Warren, CT
06754
The Warren Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a pre-Fall Festival Tag Sale on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 9:00am - 2:00pm. This event will be held at the Warren Woods Town Park (at the big white barn on the hill) at 251 Brick School Road.
Take advantage of all the great items we have to offer including but not limited to: Furniture (old and not so old), Tools, Pictures, house hold items, and much more. Come visit the Town of Warren and take advantage of the multiple tag sales around our town.
All proceeds benefit the Warren Volunteer Fire Company.
Saturday, 01 September, 2018
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Contact:
Warren Volunteer Fire Company
Phone: 860-868-2328
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
