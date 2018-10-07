Join us for a one mile dog walk. It's quite a sight to see hundred of dogs walking down Elm and Main Street. The Pet Parade is held in honor of Lois Minto. Lois was a kind and compassionate individual who unfortunately passed away in 2013. The Pet Parade (originally the Dog Walk) was her idea and now with the hard work of STARS volunteers and Stratford Animal Control it has grown into a day long festival that benefits hundreds of animals each year.

Sunday, October 07, 2018 at 1:00pm. Check-In 11:00am-12:30pm. Please check back as time is subject to change.

Terms & Conditions: By registering, you agree, warrant and covenant as follows: I hereby waive all claim against STARS, the Town of Stratford and any sponsors for any direct or indirect injury or damages that may occur to myself, my family or my pet(s) from my participation in the STARS Pet Parade & Festival.

GUIDELINES:

All dogs MUST be friendly, leashed and vaccinated.

Dog Walk Participants MUST bring proof of up to date rabies vaccination and license to register.

No more than two friendly dogs per person.



Please join in the walk only if you and your dog can comfortably go the distance of 1 mile. Be prepared to pick up after your dog.



Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to walk.



No retractable leashes are allowed. Please use a 6' or shorter NON retractable leash.



Registration is $20.00 for up to 2 dogs.

Please register at: www.starsfest.org