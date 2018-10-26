Shop, dine and explore all Greenwich has to offer during Experience Greenwich Week, happening October 22 - 28. A town-wide economic development enhancement initiative featuring more than 150 Merchants in Greenwich, Byram, Cos Cob, Riverside and Old Greenwich who will open their doors to offer in-store promotions, experiences and restaurant specials throughout the week, in addition to live music on Friday, October 26. Take an Art Walk and stop in any one of the twenty or more fine art galleries town-wide or venture off the path for a glimpse of the Experience Greenwich Week art mural project featuring several contemporary murals town-wide by regionally based artists.

Pick up an Experience Greenwich Week Passport at participating merchant locations or other high traffic areas. Visit six different participating merchants, dine at two different participating restaurants and experience two different participating art galleries October 22 – 28. Then enter to win one of over twenty-five “Greenwich Experiences", as featured on the Event Schedule page at the event website.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Think Greenwich, a town-wide public relations initiative designed to promote Greenwich as the premier place to live, work and play. Experience Greenwich Week was created and produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, a Greenwich, CT-based event-marketing company. Premier Sponsors include Greenwich Arts Council and Isabella Garrucho Fine Art. Other sponsors include V2 Jets, River Bikes, LeafFilter. Wine, Spirits and Champagne Sponsors include Diageo, Horseneck Wines, Old Greenwich Wine Merchants, Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors and Litchfield Distillery. Community Partners include Maher Greenwald Fine Gardens & Design. Media sponsors include News 12 CT, Greenwich Magazine / Moffly Media, Greenwich Time, Star 99.9 and 95.9 Fox. For more information and a complete list of participating merchants and schedule of events visit www.experiencegreenwichweek.com or call 203-531-3047. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.