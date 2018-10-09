The Stamford Mineralogical Society's Monthly Meeting.

The Chain That Saved the Colonies. by Donald Bayne

In 1778 an iron chain was placed across the Hudson River at West Point to stop British ships from going up the Hudson. It was forged from Sterling Fores iron under the direction of Peter Townsend. The Speaker will describe how he located the remains of the actual forge used for the chain. The talk will include a history of Sterling Forest Iron production starting in 1736 and how the chain was created.

The speaker is the retired Environmental Educator and Historian of Sterling Forest State Park.

The meeting is at 7:30pm and is free and open to the public. We request that children be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Refreshments.

Free parking, easy walk from the Old Greenwich Train Station on the New Haven line.

Visit StamfordMineralSociety.org for driving directions and map to RR.