The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum kicks off the Holiday Season the day after Thanksgiving with its traditional display of trees and decorations highlighting the development of the holiday traditions during the Victorian era in America. Visitors will see its evolution from the 1850s to the 1930s, from small tabletop trees with edibles and handmade ornaments, to lavishly embellished trees that stood on the floor and almost reached the ceiling.
The Mansion will also display a glittering and festive, . Designer Show House of Holiday Trees and Decorations
