Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend Of 'Ignite Your Senses' 2018 – 2019 Season

Bernstein At 100

Saturday Oct. 13th at 8pm

Sunday Oct. 14th at 3pm

Stamford Symphony kicks off the 2018-2019 Season with our guest Maestro Edward Cumming and a celebration of fabulous American Music including Bernstein’s West Side Story.

JOAN TOWER Tambor

COPLAND Clarinet Concerto

Pavel Vinnitsky, clarinet

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

GERSHWIN An American In Paris

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor

Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org