Open House: Wallingford Emergency Shelter
Join invited guests including Mayor William W. Dickinson, Jr., Chris Ulbrich, elected officials, representatives from the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Meriden & Wallingford and business leaders from throughout the Wallingford area for a complimentary breakfast and to learn about Columbus House's work to end homelessness! Please RSVP by October 19th to Korn at pphonyothee@columbushouse.org or 203-401-4400 x 131
Friday, 26 October, 2018
08:00 AM - 09:30 AM
Contact:
Korn
Phone: 203-401-4400 x131
Website:
Click to Visit
