Outdoor Adventures: Heckscher Farm Evening Tour

Ever wondered what the animals do when the farmers go home? Join us for a special after-hours tour of Heckscher Farm and visit with some of your favorite animals after the gates close. We'll go in-pasture with our baby goats, see where the horses and sheep sleep, make a treat for our pigs, and more! End our tour with some vanilla ice cream with SM&NC's own maple syrup. Limited to 25 participants. Recommended for 4 and up. Meet at Overbrook Nature Center. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.