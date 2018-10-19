Outdoor Adventures: Heckscher Farm Evening Tour

Ever wondered what the animals do when the farmers go home? Join us for a special after-hours tour of Heckscher Farm and visit with some of your favorite animals after the gates close. We'll go in-pasture with our baby goats, see where the horses and sheep sleep, make a treat for our pigs, and more! End our tour with some vanilla ice cream with SM&NC's own maple syrup. Limited to 25 participants. Recommended for 4 and up. Meet at Overbrook Nature Center. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events