Vivaldi Four Seasons

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Saturday November 10 at 8pm

Sunday November 11at 3pm                                       

Andres Cardenes, Director and Violin

Composed in 1723, Four Seasons is Baroque legend, Vivaldi’s best known work. Experience it live, with conductor and violinist, Andre Cardenes. 

Theofanidis                   Visions and Miracles    

Mendelssohn                Sinfonia No. 8               

Vivaldi                           Four Seasons              

 Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor

 Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

 Stamford's Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Sunday, 11 November, 2018

Stamford Theatre

Phone: 2033254466
Tickets start at $25

