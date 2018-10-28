Trick or Treat on the Farm & Ick Fest at Overbrook

Our annual event is back! Come in costume and let the clues lead you around the farm to find some goodies for your trick or treat bag! Each clue will take you to a new animal location. The first clue will be available at the otter bridge starting at 1pm and ending promptly at 2:30 pm. Stations will close at 3pm. Visit Heckscher WILD! for a chance to meet some cool creepy crawlies and stop by the Overbrook Nature Center building for self-guided crafts and our popular slime table! Members: $5 per family | Non-Members: $5 per family plus gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events