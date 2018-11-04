Farmhouse Festival

Celebrate the opening of the Knobloch Family Farmhouse. Hot & cold apple cider • Home-baked donuts & holiday pies • Face painting Arts & Craft Making for all ages • Storytelling • Photobooth • Birds of prey demonstration • Llama trekking • Farm & Heckscher Wild! animal demonstration • Apple cidering • Apple Slingshot • Autumn scavenger hunt • Farmhouse Souvenirs • "Goodnight Heckscher Farm" book. Family Plus Members & Children Under 3 FREE. Members $5, Non-Members $10. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events