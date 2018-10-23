Event calendar brought to you by
Wickedly Fun Week of Tricks & Treats at Stepping Stones
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website:
Click to Visit
It will be a spellbinding week of tricks and treats as Stepping Stones BOO-seum for Children conjures up bigger and better Halloween festivities! E njoy daily costume catwalks, creature features, face painting, magic tricks, make-believe monsters, mask making, pumpkin decorating, silly sensory science lab experiments and BooZoo’s Great Pumpkin parades. The annual Monster Mash bash happens on Saturday, October 27 from 4:00 -8:00 pm. Registration is required. Space is limited.
Tuesday, 23 October, 2018
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 23 October, 2018
Wednesday, 24 October, 2018
Thursday, 25 October, 2018
Friday, 26 October, 2018
Saturday, 27 October, 2018 View Series Overview
