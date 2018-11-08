Event calendar brought to you by

Stepping Stones Hosts 3rd Annual FriendsGiving Fundraiser Dinner

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit

The festive fundraising fete brings together friends old and new for an enjoyable evening featuring a special signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and networking hour followed by an intimate harvest dinner, based on a delectable, Thanksgiving-inspired menu from Marcia Selden Catering and Events. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Accessibility Initiative that gives children free access to the the award-winning children’s museum regardless of financial, language or special needs barriers.

Thursday, 08 November, 2018

Contact:

Kristen Welton

Phone: 203-899-0606 x207
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Single tickets start at $275, table of 8 for $2250

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.