Simsbury Celebrates! Fires Up the Holiday Season
Ring in the holiday season at the 17th Annual Simsbury Celebrates! Entertainment extravaganza on Saturday, November 24th from 5:00-8:30 PM. This free celebration features family-friendly fun all over Hopmeadow Street, including a Fire Truck Parade with Santa, music, performances, a Ginger Bread House Contest, food and much more. The festivities will take place from 5:00-8:30 pm, and the celebration will conclude with a fantastic fireworks display. For more information, visit www.simsburycelebrates.com or call 860.658.3836. Like us on Facebook to get our latest news!
Saturday, 24 November, 2018
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Simsbury Recreation
Phone: 8606583836
Website:
Click to Visit
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in.
