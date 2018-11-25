Sunday Explorers

Head to the SM&NC for the return of our popular Sunday drop-in programs! Meet one of our Heckscher Farm animals, try your hand at a scavenger hunt on the trails or groups, see Sadie and Bert the North American River Otters get their lunch, or help to feed some animals in Heckscher WILD! (limited enrollment, ages 5 and up)
Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call visitor services at 203 322-1646 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
