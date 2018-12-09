Sunday Explorers

Sundays, November 11 - December 9 11:30 am - 4 pm

Head to the SM&NC for the return of our popular Sunday drop-in programs! Meet one of our Heckscher Farm animals, try your hand at a scavenger hunt on the trails or groups, see Sadie and Bert the North American River Otters get their lunch, or help to feed some animals in Heckscher WILD! (limited enrollment, ages 5 and up)

Schedule of Events

11:30 am - 4 pm Self-guided crafts

11:30 am Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet

12 pm Otter feeding demonstration (Otter Pond)

12:30 pm WILD! Feeding (at Heckscher WILD!, limited enrollment, ages 5 & up

2 pm Scavenger Hunt (Meet at Overbrook)

3 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call visitor services at 203 322-1646 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events