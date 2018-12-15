Connecticut Ballet Presents 'The Nutcracker'

Connecticut Ballet's holiday blockbuster, 'The Nutcracker,' returns to the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford, Connecticut for four performances on Saturday, December 15 and Sunday, December 16. Guest stars Lauren Lovette and Taylor Stanley of New York City Ballet (Dec. 15) and Devon Teuscher and Alexandre Hammoudi of American Ballet Theatre (Dec. 16) will alternate in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier. American Ballet Theatre principal Devon Teuscher and New York City Ballet principal Taylor Stanley will be making their Connecticut Ballet debuts with this engagement.

Performances are as follows: Saturday, December 15 - 1:00pm & 5pm; Sunday, December 16 - 1:00pm & 5:00pm. The professional company will be joined by 105 local children from a dozen local dance schools and academies. Ticket-holders may obtain autographs or take photos with the guest artists in the lobby. Audience members may also visit the Nutcracker Boutique where holiday items from collectible nutcrackers to holiday ornaments, children's books and souvenir posters are on sale.

Nutcracker performance tickets are priced at $75, $60, $50 and $40 plus theatre surcharge. For ticket reservations, visit www.palacestamford.org. All performances are fully handicapped accessible. For further information, visit www.connecticutballet.org.