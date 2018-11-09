Event calendar brought to you by
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien cordially invites you to “Still Life & Light” featuring the original still life and landscape oil paintings of New York painter, Murray Smith. His exhibit runs November 1 - 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Friday, 09 November, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Wednesday, 07 November, 2018
Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Friday, 09 November, 2018
Saturday, 10 November, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
