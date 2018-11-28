Event calendar brought to you by
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien cordially invites you to “Still Life & Light” featuring the original still life and landscape oil paintings of New York painter, Murray Smith. His exhibit runs November 1 - 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
