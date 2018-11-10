Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
08:00 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 516-908-9638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Friday, 09 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 08 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 09 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 15 December, 2018
Connecticut Ballet Presents 'The Nutcracker' 01:00 PM Thursday, 15 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Friday, 16 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 20 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle 08:00 PM
Speed Friending 06:45 PM Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Sunday, 18 November, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Sunday, 25 November, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Sunday Explorers 11:30 AM Saturday, 15 December, 2018
Connecticut Ballet Presents 'The Nutcracker' 01:00 PM Sunday, 16 December, 2018
Connecticut Ballet Presents 'The Nutcracker' 01:00 PM Thursday, 08 November, 2018
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM