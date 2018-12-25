Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism

November 17, 2018 To January 27, 2019

Monday-Saturday, 9 Am-5 Pm; Sunday 11 Am-5 Pm

The arts have an undeniable place in the ethos of American patriotism. Dating back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, artists have been showing the America they experienced and observed. This exhibition will feature the different forms in which artists have expressed their patriotism. The Stamford Museum & Nature Center will be showcasing N.C. Wyeth: Poems & Paintings of American Patriotism, Norman Rockwell's Saturday Evening Post Covers & Four Freedoms and a collection of illustrated sheet music covers from World War I. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 322-1646 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events