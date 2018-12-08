Holiday Open House at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum

Enjoy some holiday cheer as you help the Norwalk Historical Society celebrate the holiday season! Visit the Norwalk Historical Society Museum on Saturday, December 8, 2018 between 12:00pm – 4:00pm for Holiday shopping and discounts in the Gift Shop and to view the new exhibition: "Form, Function & Family: Silver from the Norwalk Historical Society & the City of Norwalk". Spread holiday kindness to those in need by donating non-perishable food items to benefit the non-profit, Person-To-Person. Please visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org for a list of suggested items. The event is free and open to the public.



The Museum is located at 141 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT, next to the Norwalk Health Department, in the red brick house with blue double front doors. Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm.



Celebrate the opening of "Form, Function & Family: Silver from the Norwalk Historical Society & the City of Norwalk" curated by Elizabeth Pratt Fox. From a Colonial tankard to a Federal-period tea set to an Edwardian trophy, the exhibit offers a range of silver used for drinking and eating, as well as pieces purchased for presentation gifts or awards. The 85 unique pieces of silver represent 250 years of history. The visitor will have the opportunity to open six discovery drawers that house pieces made by local silversmiths, as well as souvenir spoons made to market Norwalk. The exhibit features items that were owned or made in Norwalk and reflect the city’s cultural heritage. Pieces from the Manice DeForest Lockwood Collection are featured including an engraved tankard from 1740 and a Tiffany & Co. cake basket.



Searching for that unique holiday gift? Shopping for the family member that “has everything”? Look no further than The Norwalk Historical Society Museum Gift Shop which showcases the work of over 15 Connecticut artists and artisans and features an eclectic array of distinctive merchandise: Home decor, paintings, mixed media art, photography, greeting cards, jewelry, ornaments, books, housewares, clothing, accessories, vintage-inspired toys, pottery and more! Plus, you will find the Norwalk Historical Society‘s logo wear, handmade linen tote bags, aprons, dish towels, t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and custom soaps. Selected items will be on discount.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Norwalk Historical Society