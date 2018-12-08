Opening Reception for 'Form, Function & Family' Silver Exhibition

Celebrate the opening of the Norwalk Historical Society’s new exhibition, "Form, Function & Family: Silver from the Norwalk Historical Society & the City of Norwalk", on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. A holiday themed reception, open to the public, will celebrate the exhibition curated by Elizabeth Pratt Fox. The Norwalk Historical Society Museum Gift Shop will be open for holiday shopping and donations of non-perishable food items for the non-profit Person-To-Person will be collected at the event. The event is free and open to the public.



The Museum is located at 141 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT, next to the Norwalk Health Department, in the red brick house with blue double front doors. Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm.



From a Colonial tankard to a Federal-period tea set to an Edwardian trophy, "Form, Function & Family: Silver from the Norwalk Historical Society & the City of Norwalk" offers a range of silver used for drinking and eating, as well as pieces purchased for presentation gifts or awards. The 85 unique pieces of silver represent 250 years of history. The visitor will have the opportunity to open six discovery drawers that house pieces made by local silversmiths, as well as souvenir spoons made to market Norwalk. The exhibit features items that were owned or made in Norwalk and reflect the city’s cultural heritage. Pieces from the Manice DeForest Lockwood Collection are featured including an engraved tankard from 1740 and a Tiffany & Co. cake basket.



The curator, Elizabeth Pratt Fox, has curated six exhibitions for the Norwalk Historical Society and the City of Norwalk. As a museum consultant, she assists institutions with exhibition planning and implementation, institutional assessments and planning and collection assessment. Prior to forming her consulting company in 1997, she worked at the Yale University Art Gallery, Connecticut Landmarks, Wadsworth Atheneum and The Connecticut Historical Society. Her projects have won awards from the Connecticut Humanities Council, Decorative Arts Society and the Association for the Study of State and Local History.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Norwalk Historical Society