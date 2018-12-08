IT'S TENT SALE TIME: Dooney & Bourke's Annual Tent Sale

In a holiday shopping experience unique to Norwalk, Connecticut, Dooney & Bourke is once again hosting their Annual Tent Sale!

The much anticipated & legendary Tent Sale brings together hundreds of shoppers from all across the Northeast who travel for this annual pilgrim to the mecca of handbags in Norwalk, Connecticut - a place where it has operated a production facility continuously for over 40 years.

Shoppers should be prepared to come early for the best selection and deals on handbags, briefcases, wallets, accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces beginning Thursday, December 6th through Sunday, December 9th. The sale will take place at their factory — and there is always something for everyone!